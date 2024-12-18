Cinderella Pantomime brings holiday cheer to Odessa

Send this page to someone via email

The timeless magic of Cinderella takes centre stage in Odessa, Ont., as Torrent Productions debuts its pantomime at Emmanuel United Church.

Stephanie Graham, co-artistic producer and choreographer, said the show is designed to bring audiences together from across southeastern Ontario.

“Odessa is a great little central place between Napanee and Kingston, and we wanted to pull all the people within the region together to this amazing little town,” she said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The production has a personal touch for director Robert Torr, whose love for pantomime was sparked by a childhood memory. “It was a magical experience,” Torr said. “I remember my grandma sneaking out a Dairy Milk bar at the theatre, and we shared that little moment of naughtiness together.”

Lead actor Aly MacFarlane promises audiences fresh twists in the classic tale. “We have a lot of fun surprises that I don’t think the audience will see coming,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The show opens Thursday, offering families a chance to experience laughter, joy, and a bit of holiday magic.

Tickets are available throughout the holiday season.