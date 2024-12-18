Menu

Entertainment

Cinderella Pantomime brings holiday cheer to Odessa

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 2:26 pm
Cinderella brings holiday magic to Odessa as Torrent Productions transforms Emmanuel United Church into a stage for a fresh take on the classic pantomime. View image in full screen
Cinderella brings holiday magic to Odessa as Torrent Productions transforms Emmanuel United Church into a stage for a fresh take on the classic pantomime. Global News
The timeless magic of Cinderella takes centre stage in Odessa, Ont., as Torrent Productions debuts its pantomime at Emmanuel United Church.

Stephanie Graham, co-artistic producer and choreographer, said the show is designed to bring audiences together from across southeastern Ontario.

“Odessa is a great little central place between Napanee and Kingston, and we wanted to pull all the people within the region together to this amazing little town,” she said.

The production has a personal touch for director Robert Torr, whose love for pantomime was sparked by a childhood memory. “It was a magical experience,” Torr said. “I remember my grandma sneaking out a Dairy Milk bar at the theatre, and we shared that little moment of naughtiness together.”

Lead actor Aly MacFarlane promises audiences fresh twists in the classic tale. “We have a lot of fun surprises that I don’t think the audience will see coming,” she said.

The show opens Thursday, offering families a chance to experience laughter, joy, and a bit of holiday magic.

Tickets are available throughout the holiday season.

