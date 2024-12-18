Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Kingston crossing guard earns national recognition

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
Clayton Ross, a crossing guard at St. Paul Catholic School, wins national recognition for his dedication, creating safety and meaningful connections in Kingston. View image in full screen
Clayton Ross, a crossing guard at St. Paul Catholic School, wins national recognition for his dedication, creating safety and meaningful connections in Kingston. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Clayton Ross, a crossing guard at Kingston’s St. Paul Catholic School, has been named one of Canada’s Favourite Crossing Guards — an honour given to just three individuals countrywide.

Ross, who started the job after losing his previous position during the COVID-19 pandemic, said he never expected the role to become so meaningful.

“I never thought I’d have a calling before, but now I think I do,” Ross said.

Initially taking the job as a temporary solution, Ross discovered a passion for the role, earning praise from the community.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Amy Mignault, chair of the school parents’ council, said Ross has made a remarkable difference in ensuring safety for students walking to school.

“To have someone like Clayton … just made a huge difference, and for parents, it gave us that peace of mind,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Students like Sébastien Tremblay also praised Ross for his personal touch.

Trending Now

“He remembers people’s birthdays and names and gives them fist bumps and high-fives. It makes you feel like you’re talking with a friend,” Tremblay said.

For Ross, the recognition feels like a heartwarming Christmas gift.

“I love The Grinch, and his heart grows three sizes and breaks the little frame — I feel like that,” he said.

Ross’s passion and care have not only made the streets safer but also created lasting connections with the community he serves.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices