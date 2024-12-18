Kingston crossing guard earns national recognition

Clayton Ross, a crossing guard at Kingston’s St. Paul Catholic School, has been named one of Canada’s Favourite Crossing Guards — an honour given to just three individuals countrywide.
Ross, who started the job after losing his previous position during the COVID-19 pandemic, said he never expected the role to become so meaningful.
“I never thought I’d have a calling before, but now I think I do,” Ross said.
Initially taking the job as a temporary solution, Ross discovered a passion for the role, earning praise from the community.
Amy Mignault, chair of the school parents’ council, said Ross has made a remarkable difference in ensuring safety for students walking to school.
“To have someone like Clayton … just made a huge difference, and for parents, it gave us that peace of mind,” she said.
Students like Sébastien Tremblay also praised Ross for his personal touch.
“He remembers people’s birthdays and names and gives them fist bumps and high-fives. It makes you feel like you’re talking with a friend,” Tremblay said.
For Ross, the recognition feels like a heartwarming Christmas gift.
“I love The Grinch, and his heart grows three sizes and breaks the little frame — I feel like that,” he said.
Ross’s passion and care have not only made the streets safer but also created lasting connections with the community he serves.
