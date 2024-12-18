Oh, baby: Ontario’s latest top newborn name list is out, with some familiar favourites

Send this page to someone via email

The more things change, the more they stay the same, at least in some ways for Ontario parents.

The ministry of public and business service delivery released the most popular names for babies across Ontario on Wednesday, and for the 15th straight year, Olivia was the top of the charts for girls.

The rest of the top five went exactly the same as in 2022: Charlotte, Amelia, Emma and Sophia. Ava, which came in at eight and Mila, which followed at nine, were the two new additions to the list.

It is a similar tale on the boys’ list as Noah came in at No. 1 for the fifth year in a row, while Liam was in second place once again.

Theodore moved up the list to No. 3 from No. 6, pushing the names Oliver and Jack back one spot apiece to round out the first five.

Henry was the sole new entrant to the top 10 as it clocked in at No. 10, while Lucas, Benjamin, William and Leo were six through nine.

The Ontario government provided Global News with local results for many regions of the province as well, with most areas seeing a few slight differences from the provincial list.

In Toronto, Mia shared top spot with Olivia on the girls list, while Liam was the No. 1 boy’s name; Muhammad was tied for fourth place and Matteo snuck into the top 10 as well.

Sarah, Luna, Ellie and Abigail were also featured on the list of popular names for newborn Torontonians in 2023.

In Kitchener, Sophia edged out Emma for top spot on the girl’s list, but on the flip side, Noah was atop a lengthy chart for boys.

The list of popular boys’ names in K-Town included Levi, Malcolm, Kai, Ibrahim, Muhammad, Wesley, Aarav and Leo.

In Ottawa, Adam was the top name for boys, while Ali and Nathan also appeared. The girls held form with Olivia and Charlotte finishing one-two.

The province released the list of popular names at the end of 2024 as parents have a long window to register their babies.

“Generally, parents have up to one year from the date of birth to register their child’s birth,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“For example, a baby born on Dec. 31, 2023, may not have their birth registered until December 31, 2024. As a result, the lists provided are always for the previous year.”

What follows is a list of the top names for some communities across Ontario as provided by the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery:

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Central Ontario in 2023:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Sofia

8. Mila

9. Ava

10. Maya

Boys

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Muhammad

4. Lucas

5. Theodore

6. Oliver

7. Ethan

8. Leo

9. Benjamin

10. James

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Toronto in 2023:

Girls

1. Mia / Olivia

2. Emma / Sofia

3. Amelia / Emily

4. Maya / Ava

5. Isabella

6. Sophia

7. Mila / Hannah

8. Chloe / Aria

9. Victoria / Sarah / Zoe / Luna / Charlotte

10. Ellie / Abigail

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Ethan

4. Muhammad / Leo / Lucas

5. David

6. Adam

7. Jacob

8. Nathan

9. Danial

10. Matteo

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Ottawa in 2023:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Sofia

6. Mia

7. Sophia / Maya / Isla

8. Chloe

9. Abigail / Mila

10. Luna

Boys

1. Adam

2. Noah

3. William / Theodore

4. Liam

5. Henry

6. Lucas

7. Jacob

8. Benjamin / Ali / Jack

9. James / Leo

10. Nathan

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Kingston in 2023:

Girls

1. Olivia / Emma

2. Nora / Charlotte / Evelyn 1. Owen

2. Oliver / William

3. Benjamin

4. Liam / Theodore / Henry / Noah

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Hamilton in 2023:

Girls

1. Charlotte

2. Amelia

3. Mila

4. Violet

5. Eleanor

6. Sophia / Maeve

7. Olivia / Sofia / Mia / Aria

8. Ayla / Isla

9. Abigail / Lily / Chloe / Emilia / Emma / Isabella

10. Ava / Layla

Boys

1. Noah

2. Oliver

3. Benjamin

4. Theodore / James

5. Adam

6. Luca / Henry

7. Leo

8. William

9. Liam / Lincoln

10. Ethan

The top 10 names for girls and boys for London in 2023:

Girls

1. Amelia

2. Sophia

3. Aria

4. Charlotte / Ava

5. Emma / Hazel / Sofia / Violet

6. Sarah / Evelyn / Isla

7. Olivia / Mila / Eleanor / Elizabeth / Luna

8. Chloe / Grace

9. Mira / Maya / Quinn / Abigail / Harper / Isabella

10. Ellie / Aurora / Nova / Layla / Ayla / Audrey

Boys

1. Noah / Theodore

2. Oliver

3. Benjamin

4. Ethan

5. Liam / Adam

6. William / Miles

7. Lucas

8. Jackson / Lucas / Henry / Jack / Leo

9. Maverick

10. Thomas / Ali / Levi

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Windsor in 2023:

Girls

1. Amelia

2. Lily

3. Olivia / Fatima / Isabella

4. Sophia / Maria / Ella / Luna / Harper

5. Sophia / Aria / Emilia / Chloe

Boys

1. Adam

2. Benjamin

3. Logan / Theodore

4. Oliver

5. Henry / Rayan / William / Liam / Jackson

6. Elijah / David / Jack / Ethan / Jacob / Muhammad / Ali

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Southwestern Ontario in 2023:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Charlotte

4. Sophia

5. Emma

6. Isla

7. Nora

8. Evelyn

9. Lily

10. Harper

Boys

1. Oliver

2. Noah

3. Theodore

4. Jack

5. Liam

6. Benjamin

7. Henry

8. William

9. Lucas

10. Levi

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Kitchener in 2023:

Girls

1. Sophia

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Sofia / Abigail

5. Amelia / Isla / Emilia

6. Mila / Eleanor / Charlotte /

Avery / Elizabeth / Audrey

7. Ava / Aria / Stella / Kiara

8. Violet / Emily / Mackenzie /

Eloise / Naomi / Savannah /

Nora / Scarlett

Boys

1. Noah

2. Liam / Benjamin

3. Lucas / Henry / William

4. Theodore / Oliver / Isaac / James

5. Ethan / Levi / Thomas / Daniel

6. Malcolm / Elijah / Luca

7. Nolan / Ivaan / Jack /

Lincoln / Adam / Hudson / Kai

8. Owen / Alexander / Theo / Ibrahim / Connor / Matthew / Sebastian / Muhammad / Logan / Aiden / Wesley / Caleb / Aarav / Leo

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Guelph in 2023:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Nora / Amelia / Maya

3. Sofia / Ella / Sophia / Emma / Maeve

Boys

1. Noah

2. Owen / James

3. Theodore / Oliver / Gabriel / Leo / Lucas

4. Luca / Arthur / Thomas / Nathan / Miles / Levi / Max