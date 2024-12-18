Thousands of tickets refunded as Stanley Park Christmas Train remains closed

Send this page to someone via email

The Stanley Park Christmas Train remains closed Wednesday after one of the drivers was taken to the hospital on Friday night.

Nearly 10,000 tickets between Saturday and Wednesday have been refunded and the Vancouver Park Board says there’s still no restart date and more refunds will be issued.

The train operates as part of the Bright Nights event, the largest fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

“We have had past issues with the train being shut down,” Mike Todd with the Burn Fund told Global News.

“We’ve gone ahead and put the show on. It’s still been a great thing for us.”

The Vancouver Park Board told Global News previously that one of the drivers was taken to the hospital due to issues with exhaust fumes.

Steve Jackson, the general manager of the Vancouver Park BoardX, said drivers have been reporting issues with the old diesel engines, which they’ve been trying to mitigate.

“So we’ve had more drivers on shift,” Jackson said. “We’ve been operating one going through the track, then they would take two shifts off so that they had a chance to get some proper air and oxygen.”

While the train remains closed, the Bright Night event runs until Jan. 4, 2025.