Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Economy

Thousands of tickets refunded as Stanley Park Christmas Train remains closed

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park holiday train remains closed'
Stanley Park holiday train remains closed
The Vancouver Park Board confirms the Stanley Park holiday train will remain closed until further notice following a worker safety incident. As Alissa Thibault reports, the charity behind the Bright Nights event is still hoping people will come out and enjoy the festive displays.
The Stanley Park Christmas Train remains closed Wednesday after one of the drivers was taken to the hospital on Friday night.

Nearly 10,000 tickets between Saturday and Wednesday have been refunded and the Vancouver Park Board says there’s still no restart date and more refunds will be issued.

The train operates as part of the Bright Nights event, the largest fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

“We have had past issues with the train being shut down,” Mike Todd with the Burn Fund told Global News.

“We’ve gone ahead and put the show on. It’s still been a great thing for us.”

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Train incident sends worker to hospital'
Stanley Park Train incident sends worker to hospital
The Vancouver Park Board told Global News previously that one of the drivers was taken to the hospital due to issues with exhaust fumes.

Steve Jackson, the general manager of the Vancouver Park BoardX, said drivers have been reporting issues with the old diesel engines, which they’ve been trying to mitigate.

“So we’ve had more drivers on shift,” Jackson said. “We’ve been operating one going through the track, then they would take two shifts off so that they had a chance to get some proper air and oxygen.”

While the train remains closed, the Bright Night event runs until Jan. 4, 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

