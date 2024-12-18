Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Downtown Lethbridge BRZ encourages community to shop local

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 9:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone encourages community to shop local'
Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone encourages community to shop local
WATCH: The Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone is asking community members to shop local this holiday season. As Jordan Prentice reports, they’re encouraging people that it’s safe to shop in the downtown core.
The Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone (Downtown Lethbridge BRZ) is encouraging community members to shop local this holiday season and says it’s safe to do so.

According to Downtown Lethbridge BRZ executive director Sarah Amies, an increased presence of the Downtown Lawlessness Reduction Task Force has helped maintain a safe environment in the city’s core.

“I would encourage people to come down and see this for yourself,” said Amies. “It’s clean, it’s safe. If you need to, give people distance, but more than that, give them a smile and say hello. You’d absolutely surprised at what you get back in return.”

Amies also emphasized the importance of shopping local, as many Lethbridge businesses are facing challenges this Christmas.

The Downtown Lethbridge BRZ’s Snow Much Love initiative incentivizes community members to shop local by scanning QR codes, seen on posters found in participating shops around the downtown core.

“We ask community [members] to go in, visit, you don’t need to purchase anything,” said Amies. “Just scan the QR code in that particular business and enter your name to win.

“We have some fabulous prizes, including a $500 downtown shopping spree.”

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

