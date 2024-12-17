SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz to have knee surgery, will be out 4-6 weeks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz looks back at a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Newark, N.J. View image in full screen
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz looks back at a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Newark, N.J. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz will undergo knee surgery and miss four to six weeks, general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday.

Stolarz left the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win over visiting Anaheim on Thursday with a lower-body injury. He could be seen flexing his right leg after allowing the Ducks’ first goal in that game.

Treliving said an MRI found no structural damage, but Stolarz had discomfort and difficulty straightening his leg because of a loose body — a small piece of broken-off bone or cartilage.

“There was found almost like a little pebble that was stuck in behind his knee,” Treliving said.

Stolarz is set to undergo a procedure to remove the loose body on Wednesday in New York.

The 30-year-old was off to a strong start in his first season with the Maple Leafs with a 9-5-2 record, 2.15 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and one shutout.

“You don’t want to see anybody out, especially a goaltender that’s been playing well like that,” Treliving said. “But it has to get addressed, and we’re going to get it addressed.”

Stolarz, from Edison, New Jersey, signed a two-year, $5-million contract with Toronto in free agency after winning the Stanley Cup as a backup with the Florida Panthers. He has split time in the Leafs’ net this season with Joseph Woll.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

