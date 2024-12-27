’Strides in Saskatchewan’: How accessibility in the province has improved in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Accessibility is an issue that affects everyone – whether it be today or years down the road.

The government of Saskatchewan has created an accessibility committee to help improve access within the province.

“You never know when you’re going to need it.,” said Bobby Jansen, accessibility committee member.

One in three people in Saskatchewan identifies as having a disability.

“If you do the math that’s somewhere around 300,000 people,” said David Fourney, accessibility committee member.

“Disability touches every bucket, every single group. It doesn’t matter if you’re white or Black. Doesn’t matter if you’re Indigenous. It doesn’t matter what language you speak. It doesn’t matter where you were born. None of that matters. Disability touches everyone.”

Fourney is not only a member of the committee but also a person with a disability. He is hard of hearing and is affected by autism spectrum disorder.

“We’re not a small minority by any stretch of the imagination. So, the important part of this group is that we have to have that voice,” said Fourney.

Bobbie Jansen, also a member of the committee, is representing a different disability than Fourney — Jansen is blind.

“The barriers that I face on a daily basis and through my lifetime was a big, big reason as to why I applied as well as I come across a little boy actually in this park. And he was learning how to use a white cane. And he said to me, ‘When I grow up, I want to be like you.’ And that made me realize that I do want to be part of that change within this province,” said Jansen.

While the committee is working on improving access, both say there’s a ways to go.

“I am seeing strides in Saskatchewan,” said Jansen.

Just this year the province has expanded accessibility in its provincial parks — including the first accessible campsite at Blackstrap Provincial Park.

A new accessible pier was also added to the Saskatoon Forestry Park & Zoo.

However, making things more accessible can be challenging.

In Regina, there was a plan to create the first accessible waterslide but cost and logistical barriers prevented its completion.

Fourney added that while many people think of having a disability as a negative thing, it can be something to be proud of.

“Is it a privilege to be a person with disabilities? Yes, absolutely. It makes you part of a unique group of Canadians with a unique set of lived experiences,” Fourney said.

Fourney and Jansen say it’s important for all people to stand up and advocate.

“Keep using your voice. Don’t let anything make that voice shrink. You have to just keep speaking until you (are) heard,” said Jansen.