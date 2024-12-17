Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Luigi Mangione faces terrorism, murder charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO case

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 17, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alleged Unitedhealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione gets new defence lawyer'
Alleged Unitedhealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione gets new defence lawyer
RELATED: Alleged Unitedhealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione gets new defence lawyer
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealth Group UNH.N executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street this month, was indicted for murder on Tuesday, New York prosecutors said.

Mangione was indicted on 11 counts, including first-degree murder and murder as a crime of terrorism.

The indictment accused Mangione of murdering Thompson with the intent to “influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion.”

“This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Click to play video: 'Unitedhealthcare CEO killing: What life is like inside prison for Luigi Mangione'
Unitedhealthcare CEO killing: What life is like inside prison for Luigi Mangione

Mangione’s defense lawyer in New York, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ivy League-educated Mangione was charged with murder on Dec. 9 for the killing of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference, following a five-day manhunt.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that affected his daily life, according to friends and social media posts, though it is unclear whether his personal health played a role in the shooting.

Mangione is currently being held on gun charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week. Bragg’s office is seeking his extradition to New York.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Washington and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jasper Ward and Mark Porter

© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices