Luigi Mangione faces terrorism, murder charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO case

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealth Group UNH.N executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street this month, was indicted for murder on Tuesday, New York prosecutors said.

Mangione was indicted on 11 counts, including first-degree murder and murder as a crime of terrorism.

The indictment accused Mangione of murdering Thompson with the intent to “influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion.”

“This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Mangione’s defense lawyer in New York, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ivy League-educated Mangione was charged with murder on Dec. 9 for the killing of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference, following a five-day manhunt.

Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that affected his daily life, according to friends and social media posts, though it is unclear whether his personal health played a role in the shooting.

Mangione is currently being held on gun charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week. Bragg’s office is seeking his extradition to New York.

—Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Washington and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jasper Ward and Mark Porter