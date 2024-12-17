Menu

Inflation cools to 1.9% in November in ‘broad-based’ slowing

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 8:35 am
1 min read
Weak Canadian dollar to fuel food inflation
Food inflation continues to outpace overall inflation, and economists say consumers should prepare for that to continue. As Anne Gaviola reports, a lot of it has to do with how weak the Canadian dollar is against the U.S. dollar – Nov 23, 2024
The annual rate of inflation slowed to 1.9 per cent in November, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The agency cited a “broad-based” slowing in price hikes, particularly on travel tours and on mortgage costs, contributing to the cooling off.

That’s down from an inflation rate of two per cent in October.

Prices in food at the grocery store were up 2.6 per cent annually, also down a tick from October’s figures.

On a month-to-month basis, gasoline prices were steady in November.

The November inflation data comes as the Canadian economy struggles and the Bank of Canada trims its key interest rate, looking to stimulate growth heading into 2025.

The Canadian dollar briefly dipped below 70 cents to its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday before the inflation data was released. That puts pressure on the cost of imports from south of the border, often affecting prices on autos and some groceries.

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

