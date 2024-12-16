Alarms raised for mould warning on MEC childrens’ clothing

A parent’s job is to feed, bathe and clothe their children, making informed decisions daily about ingredients, products and materials. Every parent’s worst nightmare is realizing one of those decisions may have been compromised.

An e-mail obtained by Global News, sent to employees at Mountain Equipment Company on Dec. 13 confirmed mould has been found on some of its bunting and toaster suits for children and infants.

The email also requests items from two separate purchasing orders be pulled, meaning all toaster and bunting suits will be removed from the floor. However, on Monday, Dec. 16 many suits were still on display in the Kelowna location on Cooper Road.

The email follows two recalls issued earlier this month — one for certain mitts and gloves and one for men’s ‘Borderlands pants,’ due to a mould hazard.

However, a recall has not been issued for the contaminated children’s clothing.

A statement from MEC says it has been aware of the mould on the toaster and bunting suits sold from August this year until now. It also says it has removed affected products from the floor.

It also noted the company says the products Global News saw on the floor on Dec. 16 are either last year’s model or have been inspected and are not affected. MEC also noted that to date it is not aware of any reported health concerns from staff related to the mould.

A source tells Global News many staff members at the Kelowna location have been out sick but can not confirm if this is because of the mould.

The source also says the safety measures being handed down from corporate in the e-mail to staff are not being followed entirely and many staff members are not aware of the mould.

Having merchandise in the store tightly packed together also raises concern because the spores could easily spread to the rest of the children’s clothing and to other sections of the store.

Some of the MEC locations in Victoria and the Lower Mainland are unionized however, the Kelowna location is not. A union representative says it is following up with the employer to understand if workers have been affected and find out the next steps.