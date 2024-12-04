Menu

Video link
Headline link
Consumer

Bought MEC gloves, mitts or pants? These ones might have mould

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
A recall notice was issued for certain gloves, mitts and pants sold by the Mountain Equipment Company.
If you recently bought a pair of pants, gloves or mitts from the Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), you might want to check them for mould.

A recall was issued for those products on Tuesday.

A recall was issued for pants, gloves and mitts sold by the Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) on Tuesday.

The recall pertains to MEC Men’s Borderlands pants, available in black and rosin colours.

The recall also involves certain MEC mitts for children and youths, and certain gloves for adults.

The mitts can come in black, salmonberry and wild berry colours while the gloves can be black or sulphur in colour.

The recalled products were found to contain mould, the recall notice says.

Mould may pose a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mould, the recall notice said.

Trending Now

As of Nov. 28, 2024, the company had received no reports of injuries in Canada.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled product and return them to the Mountain Equipment Company for a full refund.

Anyone who bought the product can contact MEC by telephone toll-free at 1-888-847-0770, Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST and Saturday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST, by email at info@mec.ca or visit the company website.

Health Canada also asked consumers to report any health effects they experienced on its Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

