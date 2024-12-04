Bought MEC gloves, mitts or pants? These ones might have mould

Send this page to someone via email

If you recently bought a pair of pants, gloves or mitts from the Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), you might want to check them for mould.

A recall was issued for those products on Tuesday.

A recall was issued for pants, gloves and mitts sold by the Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) on Tuesday.

The recall pertains to MEC Men’s Borderlands pants, available in black and rosin colours.

The recall also involves certain MEC mitts for children and youths, and certain gloves for adults.

The mitts can come in black, salmonberry and wild berry colours while the gloves can be black or sulphur in colour.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The recalled products were found to contain mould, the recall notice says.

Story continues below advertisement

Mould may pose a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mould, the recall notice said.

1:59 Cucumbers sold in Canada recalled over salmonella risk

As of Nov. 28, 2024, the company had received no reports of injuries in Canada.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled product and return them to the Mountain Equipment Company for a full refund.

Anyone who bought the product can contact MEC by telephone toll-free at 1-888-847-0770, Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST and Saturday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST, by email at info@mec.ca or visit the company website.

Health Canada also asked consumers to report any health effects they experienced on its Consumer Product Incident Report Form.