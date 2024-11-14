Mould — yes, mould — spurs recall of Hallmark Star Wars Christmas ornament

See more sharing options

A Star Wars universe Christmas tree ornament from Hallmark has found itself on Health Canada’s naughty list due to the presence of mould.

The Hallmark Keepsake ornament featuring Cad Bane from The Book of Boba Fett is being recalled due to reports of mould found on its surface.

Health Canada released the recall notice Thursday stating the tree ornaments were found to contain fungal contamination on the exterior surface of the ornament.

“Mould may pose a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mould,” Health Canada said in a statement.

The ornament is a figurine with a brown hat, brown jacket, brown pants, a turquoise face and blue cuffs.

The affected products were sold from September to October 2024. Health Canada

As of Nov. 8, 2024, the company has received 12 incident reports of mould contamination in Canada, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ornament and return it to their Hallmark Gold Crown store, or follow the return instructions on the company’s website to receive a postage-paid shipping label, for a refund. No purchase receipt is required to receive the refund.

The company reported that 548 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between September and October 2024.