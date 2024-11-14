Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Mould — yes, mould — spurs recall of Hallmark Star Wars Christmas ornament

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
This recall involves the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament featuring the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.
This recall involves the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament featuring the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Star Wars universe Christmas tree ornament from Hallmark has found itself on Health Canada’s naughty list due to the presence of mould.

The Hallmark Keepsake ornament featuring Cad Bane from The Book of Boba Fett is being recalled due to reports of mould found on its surface.

Health Canada released the recall notice Thursday stating the tree ornaments were found to contain fungal contamination on the exterior surface of the ornament.

“Mould may pose a health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mould,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ornament is a figurine with a brown hat, brown jacket, brown pants, a turquoise face and blue cuffs.

The affected products were sold from September to October 2024.
The affected products were sold from September to October 2024. Health Canada
Trending Now

As of Nov. 8, 2024, the company has received 12 incident reports of mould contamination in Canada, and no injuries have been reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ornament and return it to their Hallmark Gold Crown store, or follow the return instructions on the company’s website to receive a postage-paid shipping label, for a refund. No purchase receipt is required to receive the refund.

The company reported that 548 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between September and October 2024.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices