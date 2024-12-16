Menu

Canada

Blood Tribe members express concern about stray dogs in their community

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stray Dog concern growing on reserve'
Stray Dog concern growing on reserve
Blood Tribe members are raising alarm over what they say are an increasing number of stray dogs in their community. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
Blood Tribe members are raising alarm over what they say are an increasing number of stray dogs in their community.

Reports of aggressive behavior, including attacks on people, have left many feeling unsafe.

Community leaders are urging pet owners to take responsibility by securing their animals and supporting long-term solutions to help address the issue.

