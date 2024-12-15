Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan respiratory illness, vaccination numbers down

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 15, 2024 7:03 pm
Saskatchewan Covid-19 are on a decline so far in December 2024, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program report.
Across Saskatchewan, COVID-19 positivity rates have been down since November, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Meanwhile, positivity rates for influenza sit at just 1.4 per cent, and the SHA reports a slight uptick in pediatric cases.

However, according to the SHA’s Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program report, only a small margin of residents are up to date on their vaccinations.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more, in the video above.

