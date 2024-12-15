Saskatchewan respiratory illness, vaccination numbers down

See more sharing options

Across Saskatchewan, COVID-19 positivity rates have been down since November, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Meanwhile, positivity rates for influenza sit at just 1.4 per cent, and the SHA reports a slight uptick in pediatric cases.

However, according to the SHA’s Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program report, only a small margin of residents are up to date on their vaccinations.

