Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘An administrative nightmare’: New Brunswick businesses react to HST holiday

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick businesses react to tax break'
New Brunswick businesses react to tax break
WATCH: The HST holiday may be good news for Christmas shoppers, but it’s been an administrative nightmare for many independent businesses, according to one advocate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was a long night for Tyler Randall and his staff at Endeavours & ThinkPlay.

The shop’s shelves are lined with board games, art supplies and stuffed animals — a lot of merchandise they had to sort through.

It was one of thousands of businesses that had to adjust to the HST holiday on Dec. 14.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite the extra work created by the tax break, Randall hopes it will help with sales.

“It’s always the time of year where you’re looking at different ways and plans to get customers out and get customers to your location, so you know, I hope it’s going to be worth it, and of course, time will tell,” Randall said.

Trending Now

However, other business owners have voiced concerns about the timing of the tax break.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re hearing it’s a really stressful time for many small business owners at their busiest time of year,” said Duncan Roberston, a policy analyst with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

He called the roll-out “a dog’s breakfast” and “an administrative nightmare.”

To learn more about how the tax break impacted Fredericton, watch the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices