Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Weather

B.C. mudslide shuts down Sea to Sky Highway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
The Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., has been closed in both directions after a mudslide near Lions Bay brought down trees and debris to block the road as shown in this handout image on Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michal Aibin*MANDATORY CREDI*. View image in full screen
The Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., has been closed in both directions after a mudslide near Lions Bay brought down trees and debris to block the road as shown in this handout image on Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michal Aibin*MANDATORY CREDI*. DPI
SQUAMISH, B.C. – The Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., has been closed in both directions after a mudslide near Lions Bay brought down trees and debris to block the road.

The RCMP in Squamish, B.C., says the road is not expect to reopen until midnight and no detours are available.

It says there are no reported injuries so far but emergency crews are still working to confirm if anyone was hurt and the extent of the damage.

Photos and videos posted on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, and Facebook show toppled trees and debris scattered across the road while ambulance sirens could be heard from the video.

Drive BC says in an update Saturday morning that trees are on the road between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road, and an assessment is in progress.

The Ministry of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid travelling to the area as emergency crews are on the scene and heavy equipment and ministry personnel are on the way.

The ministry says it will do an assessment and clean up, but it remains unclear how long it might take to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for updates on when the highway may be reopened.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

