One dead, another seriously hurt in Surrey stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One woman is dead, and another person is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at a home in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Surrey Police Service and RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit were called to a home along 108A Avenue between 146 Street and 148 Street around 3 a.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers found two people with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of first responders, one woman died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.