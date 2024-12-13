Taylor Swift’s shows brought a 154% spending boost to downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

If you thought the magic of Taylor Swift brought a boost to B.C.’s economy, you would be right.

Last week, Swift brought her billion-dollar Eras Tour to a close in Vancouver, and now payment processing firm Moneris has released data indicating downtown Vancouver saw a 154 per cent increase in spending levels during the run of shows .

The Moneris data compares spending from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2024, against Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2024. It reports spending during Swift’s shows rose to levels close to those during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Clothing stores saw a 923 per cent increase in sales while sales of cosmetics rose 529 per cent. Variety stores saw a 178 per cent increase in sales volumes.

Foreign spending overall was up 97 per cent, with U.S. visitors contributing 83 per cent of the total. Hotels saw a 145 per cent increase in spending by visitors from outside Canada.

The food service industry also did well with a 135 per cent increase in restaurant spending and a 151 per cent rise in fast food sales, according to Moneris.

“As the final stop of the Eras Tour wrapped up in Vancouver, it left a remarkable impact on the city’s businesses,” Sean McCormick, vice president of business development, data services said in a statement.

“Moneris’ data showed a 154 per cent increase in spending during the three-day event, delivering an economic boost comparable to larger, longer-lasting events. The tour brought incredible energy to Vancouver, driving growth and creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses across industries.”