Economy

Taylor Swift’s shows brought a 154% spending boost to downtown Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impact of Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concerts'
Impact of Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concerts
Taylor Swift has left town, but downtown restaurants and shops say the Eras Tour generated a huge amount of business, while Vancouver police say they're very happy with how the large-scale event went. Emily Lazatin reports.
If you thought the magic of Taylor Swift brought a boost to B.C.’s economy, you would be right.

Last week, Swift brought her billion-dollar Eras Tour to a close in Vancouver, and now payment processing firm Moneris has released data indicating downtown Vancouver saw a 154 per cent increase in spending levels during the run of shows .

The Moneris data compares spending from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2024, against Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2024. It reports spending during Swift’s shows rose to levels close to those during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Clothing stores saw a 923 per cent increase in sales while sales of cosmetics rose 529 per cent. Variety stores saw a 178 per cent increase in sales volumes.

Foreign spending overall was up 97 per cent, with U.S. visitors contributing 83 per cent of the total. Hotels saw a 145 per cent increase in spending by visitors from outside Canada.

The food service industry also did well with a 135 per cent increase in restaurant spending and a 151 per cent rise in fast food sales, according to Moneris.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends in Vancouver'
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends in Vancouver
“As the final stop of the Eras Tour wrapped up in Vancouver, it left a remarkable impact on the city’s businesses,” Sean McCormick, vice president of business development, data services said in a statement.

“Moneris’ data showed a 154 per cent increase in spending during the three-day event, delivering an economic boost comparable to larger, longer-lasting events. The tour brought incredible energy to Vancouver, driving growth and creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses across industries.”

