Milk Jar Candle Co. lights up Calgary with inclusivity

Local company Milk Jar Candle Co.’s mission goes beyond making delicious-smelling candles.
One-third of Milk Jar’s 22 employees have intellectual or physical disabilities. It’s been a mission of the founder, Holly Singer, to create an inclusive workspace since the very beginning.
Singer’s background in kinesiology and swimming therapy with a young man who has cerebral palsy inspired her commitment to inclusivity. Milk Jar accommodates employees with flexible start times, shorter shifts, and a buddy system for on-the-job support.
Looking ahead, Milk Jar plans a major rebrand, expanded workshops, and more international sales, which will boost both production and charitable giving.
