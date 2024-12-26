Milk Jar Candle Co. lights up Calgary with inclusivity

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Local company Milk Jar Candle Co.’s mission goes beyond making delicious-smelling candles.

One-third of Milk Jar’s 22 employees have intellectual or physical disabilities. It’s been a mission of the founder, Holly Singer, to create an inclusive workspace since the very beginning.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Singer’s background in kinesiology and swimming therapy with a young man who has cerebral palsy inspired her commitment to inclusivity. Milk Jar accommodates employees with flexible start times, shorter shifts, and a buddy system for on-the-job support.

Looking ahead, Milk Jar plans a major rebrand, expanded workshops, and more international sales, which will boost both production and charitable giving.