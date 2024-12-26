Menu

Milk Jar Candle Co. lights up Calgary with inclusivity

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted December 26, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary company paves way for disabled communities'
Calgary company paves way for disabled communities
WATCH: Milk Jar Candle Co. is on a mission to create inviting spaces through inclusivity. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, it has made their workplace a home for many.
Local company Milk Jar Candle Co.’s mission goes beyond making delicious-smelling candles.

One-third of Milk Jar’s 22 employees have intellectual or physical disabilities. It’s been a mission of the founder, Holly Singer, to create an inclusive workspace since the very beginning.

Singer’s background in kinesiology and swimming therapy with a young man who has cerebral palsy inspired her commitment to inclusivity. Milk Jar accommodates employees with flexible start times, shorter shifts, and a buddy system for on-the-job support.

Looking ahead, Milk Jar plans a major rebrand, expanded workshops, and more international sales, which will boost both production and charitable giving.

