Crime

Frank Stronach chooses jury trial in Toronto sexual assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, is opting for a preliminary inquiry and a jury trial in his Toronto case.

In a brief hearing today, Stronach’s lawyer indicated the 92-year-old tycoon will proceed with a preliminary inquiry on whichever counts are eligible and a jury trial in Superior Court for the others.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court is set to hear which counts are eligible for a preliminary inquiry at a hearing next Friday, when it’s also expected lawyers will confirm a date for trial.

Police in Peel Region charged Stronach earlier this year with 18 counts — including sexual assault and indecent assault — related to 13 complainants.

The case was recently split into two proceedings, one in Toronto and one in York Region.

Stronach, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna, has denied all allegations against him.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

