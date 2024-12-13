Frank Stronach chooses jury trial in Toronto sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, is opting for a preliminary inquiry and a jury trial in his Toronto case.

In a brief hearing today, Stronach’s lawyer indicated the 92-year-old tycoon will proceed with a preliminary inquiry on whichever counts are eligible and a jury trial in Superior Court for the others.

Court is set to hear which counts are eligible for a preliminary inquiry at a hearing next Friday, when it’s also expected lawyers will confirm a date for trial.

Police in Peel Region charged Stronach earlier this year with 18 counts — including sexual assault and indecent assault — related to 13 complainants.

The case was recently split into two proceedings, one in Toronto and one in York Region.

Stronach, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of auto parts giant Magna, has denied all allegations against him.