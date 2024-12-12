Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe calls for federal election

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has officially called for a federal election.

The news comes Thursday in an interview with Global News, where Moe discussed the potential tariffs coming from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump when he is in office.

“We have just heard today that the federal government may be looking at export tariffs on oil, potash and uranium,” Moe said. “Export tariffs on our own products. So taxing Canadians on products that we are exporting, which is exactly as ridiculous as it sounds.

“It’s a betrayal of those that work in the industry.

“It certainly is a betrayal by the federal government if they are considering any type of an export tax on potash, oil or uranium.”

Moe went on to say throughout meetings he has heard of a ‘Team Canada approach’ and that the different levels of government would work together to find a solution.

Moe said he has never heard any mention of an export tariff suggested from any premier.

“Maybe it’s time for Canadians to have a say and a choice and to determine who they would like to have a four-year mandate to negotiate with the incoming Trump administration,” Moe said.

“We would ask Prime Minister Trudeau to do the right thing, to give Canadians the opportunity to make the choice on who is going to represent them at the table… that can happen anytime.”

More to come…