Crime

Gimli, Man. RCMP officer shot with replica firearm

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
A replica firearm used to shoot an officer in Gimli. View image in full screen
A replica firearm used to shoot an officer in Gimli. Manitoba RCMP
An RCMP officer in Gimli, Man., was not hurt after being shot with a replica firearm during a scuffle with suspects on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a home on 4th Avenue in Gimli just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, where two men were inside with one of them pointing a black pistol with a laser pointer activated.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and it eventually turned into an altercation between officers and the two men. It was during this time that one of the officers was hit in the chest by the gun.

The suspect was eventually arrested at the scene.

Police say the firearm was loaded with .43 calibre ball bearings.

The suspect, 23-year-old Christian Carter from Gimli, faces a number of charges in connection with the shooting.

