Gimli, Man. RCMP officer shot with replica firearm

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP officer in Gimli, Man., was not hurt after being shot with a replica firearm during a scuffle with suspects on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a home on 4th Avenue in Gimli just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, where two men were inside with one of them pointing a black pistol with a laser pointer activated.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and it eventually turned into an altercation between officers and the two men. It was during this time that one of the officers was hit in the chest by the gun.

The suspect was eventually arrested at the scene.

Police say the firearm was loaded with .43 calibre ball bearings.

The suspect, 23-year-old Christian Carter from Gimli, faces a number of charges in connection with the shooting.