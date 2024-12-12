Canucks star centre J.T. Miller to make return against Florida Panthers

Send this page to someone via email

Star centre J.T. Miller will return to the Canucks’ lineup on Thursday when Vancouver hosts the Florida Panthers.

The 31-year old forward took an indefinite leave from the team last month for personal reasons.

Miller declined to say Thursday why he stepped away but says he’s excited to be back with his teammates.

Miller has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season but has not played since Nov. 17.

He had a career-high 103 points in 82 regular-season appearances last year, then added 12 more in 13 playoff games.

Miller is the latest player to return to an injury-plagued Canucks team that has managed a 14-8-5 record so far this season despite numerous holes.