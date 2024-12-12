Menu

Sports

Canucks star centre J.T. Miller to make return against Florida Panthers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
Canucks coach on J.T. Miller’s leave of absence
RELATED: The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that forward J.T. Miller is taking a leave of absence from the team. Coach Rick Tocchet spoke to the media about how the organization is supporting him. – Nov 19, 2024
Star centre J.T. Miller will return to the Canucks’ lineup on Thursday when Vancouver hosts the Florida Panthers.

The 31-year old forward took an indefinite leave from the team last month for personal reasons.

Miller declined to say Thursday why he stepped away but says he’s excited to be back with his teammates.

Canucks head coach Rich Tocchet talks about Thatcher Demko, JT Miller return
Miller has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season but has not played since Nov. 17.

He had a career-high 103 points in 82 regular-season appearances last year, then added 12 more in 13 playoff games.

Miller is the latest player to return to an injury-plagued Canucks team that has managed a 14-8-5 record so far this season despite numerous holes.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

