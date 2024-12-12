Menu

Canada

Holiday celebrations keep Calgary businesses busy

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 10:42 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Holiday celebrations keep Calgary businesses busy'
Holiday celebrations keep Calgary businesses busy
WATCH ABOVE: Many Calgary event planners and venues are seeing a noticeable uptick in holiday bookings this year. As Drew Stremick reports, no matter the size, the joy it brings is palpable.
Calgary businesses and event planners are keeping busy this holiday season as more organizations are getting back into the tradition of celebrating the season with staff.

Craig McFarlane, the founder and event host with “Passing Time with Craig,” says this is his busiest holiday season ever.

“As we got into December, I have been very busy,” McFarlane explained.

“(There were) some people who booked me out starting in July and August, and a few people have just reached out in the past couple of weeks realizing that they need entertainment.”

McFarlane, who hosts everything from games nights to galas, said a big trend he sees lately is team building.

“With co-workers at a corporate gig, it’s so much more fun because you all know each other,” he said. “But then you get to break the ice a little bit more because I ask you a question, say about The Office, and then you realize, ‘Hey, you love The Office too.'”

Venues all around the city are noticing things are busier as well. Bars like Home and Away were busy preparing for a 300-person party on Wednesday. Lotus Sikina, an event co-ordinator with Radio Block Hospitality, said she is receiving interest for bookings of all sizes.

“We’re getting parties from 10 to 300 people depending on the venue and space,” Sikina said.

“We try to make something work that works for us as a business, but also people’s budgets during the holidays.”

Some Calgarians told Global News they are glad employers are choosing to get festive, saying it’s important.

“Especially this time of year,” Eduard Gutul explained. “It’s something that we’re looking forward to for a few months in advance.”

That connection creating a ripple effect that benefits attendees and the local economy.

“It’s just this great relationship that we have,” McFarlane said.

“I just want to keep supporting and bringing people out and having fun.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

