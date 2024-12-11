Former nurse involved in Seven Oaks attack has licence suspended

A former nurse has had his licence suspended, a year after he was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital employee.
An order published by the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba concluded Trevor Farley’s mental state could pose a danger to the public if he was allowed to keep his licence.
Get weekly health news
Last October, a judge found that Farley was experiencing a psychotic episode in 2021, when he killed his parents at their homes and stabbed a nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital.
He’s been designated a high-risk accused, meaning he’s confined to a hospital for treatment and can’t leave unsupervised.
The report shows Farley agreed to the suspension.
Comments