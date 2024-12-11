Former nurse involved in Seven Oaks attack has licence suspended

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A former nurse has had his licence suspended, a year after he was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital employee.

An order published by the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba concluded Trevor Farley’s mental state could pose a danger to the public if he was allowed to keep his licence.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last October, a judge found that Farley was experiencing a psychotic episode in 2021, when he killed his parents at their homes and stabbed a nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital.

He’s been designated a high-risk accused, meaning he’s confined to a hospital for treatment and can’t leave unsupervised.

The report shows Farley agreed to the suspension.