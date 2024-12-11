Menu

Canada

Former nurse involved in Seven Oaks attack has licence suspended

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 6:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg court deems man high-risk accused after he killed parents, stabbed former supervisor'
Winnipeg court deems man high-risk accused after he killed parents, stabbed former supervisor
RELATED: Two years after killing his mom and dad and attacking his former supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital, Trevor Farley has been deemed a high-risk accused. Teagan Rasche reports – Oct 18, 2023
A former nurse has had his licence suspended, a year after he was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital employee.

An order published by the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba concluded Trevor Farley’s mental state could pose a danger to the public if he was allowed to keep his licence.

Last October, a judge found that Farley was experiencing a psychotic episode in 2021, when he killed his parents at their homes and stabbed a nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital.

He’s been designated a high-risk accused, meaning he’s confined to a hospital for treatment and can’t leave unsupervised.

The report shows Farley agreed to the suspension.

