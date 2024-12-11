Alberta RCMP arrest 54 impaired drivers, issue almost 2000 tickets during National Safe Driving Week

New information from police enforcement efforts during National Safe Driving Week shows there are many Albertans who continue to get behind the wheel after consuming too much alcohol.

The RCMP says on December 7, 2024, designated as National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, its officers, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies across Alberta, removed 54 impaired drivers from the province’s highways.

During National Safe Driving Week, which ran from December 1-7 , the RCMP says its officers also issued 159 Immediate Roadside Sanctions (IRS) for impaired driving.

An IRS can be issued when the officer has reason to believe the driver is unable to safely operate a motor vehicle even though they are below the legal limit of .08 of alcohol or the officer has reason to believe the driver is impaired by drugs. Even though the driver may escape having a criminal record, the law allows officers to issue a hefty fine or lengthy license suspension.

View image in full screen On Saturday, December 7, the Lethbridge Police Force says its officers removed 3 impaired drivers from the city’s streets during its first checkstop of the holiday season. Global Lethbridge

During the course of Safe Driving Week, the RCMP says its officers issued a total of 1,933 tickets, including:

18 for careless driving;

18 for distracted driving; and,

642 tickets for speeding.

One of the speeding tickets was issued for driving 80 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

“December is a time for celebration and many Albertans will be traveling across the province to see their friend and families,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Sgt. Darin Turnbull. “Always be mindful of traffic safety. Saving a few minutes is not worth the risk.”