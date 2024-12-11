Menu

Crime

B.C. semi driver faces drunk driving charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2024 8:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Truck driver could face impaired driving charges following Port Coquitlam incident'
Truck driver could face impaired driving charges following Port Coquitlam incident
A professional truck driver could be charged with impaired driving after an erratic semi was stopped in Port Coquitlam.
Police are recommending criminal charges of impaired driving against the driver of a semi truck that hit four vehicles in a Metro Vancouver city.

A statement from BC Highway Patrol says police received a report of a semi driving erratically on Monday, but before they arrived, the truck had run into four vehicles parked along Industrial Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says an alert citizen had called police.

The semi was towing a trailer, and McLaughlin says it’s “unbelievable that a professional driver” would consider operating a vehicle of that size while impaired, a factor that prompted the Mounties’ decision to recommend criminal charges.

A 42-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., faces charges of impaired operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

The man is set to appear in court in March, while he has also lost his driver’s licence for 90 days and the truck was impounded for 24 hours.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

