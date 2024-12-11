Quebec to investigate three schools over toxic climate allegations

See more sharing options

Three French-language Montreal schools are facing an Education Department investigation after audits found multiple issues relating to a toxic climate.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville says in a statement Wednesday the audits raised questions about the quality of educational services at the schools and flagged potential concerns for the physical or psychological safety of students.

The audits had been ordered in October at La Voie, Bienville and Saint-Pascal-Babylon schools in the aftermath of a report into similar allegations at Bedford School in Montreal, where 11 teachers have been suspended.

Drainville says the detailed findings from the audits of the two elementary schools and one high school will remain confidential, but the nature of the allegations is worrying and requires a full investigation.

Quebec has ordered audits of 17 schools amid concerns that the secular nature of public schools was not being respected, with a report expected in January.

Drainville last week announced his intention to table a bill to reinforce secularism in schools.