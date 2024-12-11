Montreal’s old Molson Brewery site will become ‘vibrant’ neighbourhood: developers

Send this page to someone via email

The consortium behind the redevelopment of the old Molson Brewery in Montreal revealed their plans for the redevelopment of the historic site on Wednesday.

The six-million-square-foot development will include close to 5,000 mixed residential units along the massive 1.1 million-square-foot waterfront site, according to a release from Montoni and Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, the two main drivers of the project.

“Our intent is to capture the soul and history of this unique place and to create a sustainable, vibrant, genuine mixed-use neighbourhood,” stated Dario Montoni.

“We sincerely hope that this new neighbourhood will appeal to the Montréal community, honour the rich history of the site, of the Molson family and become a source of pride for everyone who loves our city.”

The developers say they have not received all of the permits as of yet but are expecting shovels to hit the ground in 2025. Work on removing the beer tanks has been underway since 2022.

While there will be changes, the group says it will still use the the clock, the Molson sign and the chimney as the site will also include one million square feet of commercial and office space.

In addition to the housing, there are also plans for parkspace including Sohmer Park, which will be a public space expected to be close to 150,000 square feet in size. According to a release, it will lie along the waterfront and offer views of Île Sainte-Hélène and the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

In addition, there are also plans for a school, innovation and civic hubs as well as tourist attractions such as a museum and brewer experience.

The massive complex on Notre-Dame Street East, which is well-known to Montrealers, had been home to Molson since the 1700s.

In 2017, Molson Coors announced they were leaving the property, which is located along the St. Lawrence River for a modernized facility in Longueuil.

–with files from Global News