Former Piikani Nation councillor breaks silence on contentious Grassy Mountain coal mine

Former Piikani Nation councillor of 20 years, Fabian North Peigan, whose Blackfoot name is Last Otter, has shared his perspective on the Grassy Mountain coal mining site, which is located on Piikani traditional territory.

Australia’s Northback Holdings has applied for explorational drilling of the site in the Crowsnest Pass area with intention to mine, which has created deep fractures within many southern Alberta communities, between those for and against the project.

Piikani Nation members rallied in Brocket, Alta., on Monday in protest of the project, voicing concerns about its possible impact on the Old Man River.

The protest follows chief and council’s announcement of support for Northback’s drilling application last week.

“I stand with our people that our showing frustration of this process and I support them, and I’ll continue to support them,” said North Peigan.

“At the same time, I urge our elected government to be just a bit more transparent, so that we won’t have these breakdowns.”

Piikani Nation Chief Troy “Bossman” Knowlton says tribal government has been transparent, emphasizing that the mining project hasn’t been approved yet.

“I’m not willing to sign anything until we have meaningful discussion, looking at the pros and cons, and looking forward,” said Knowlton. “The concerns today that some have about chief and council signing anything or receiving anything — it’s absolutely untrue.”

North Peigan calls Northback’s drilling program application “an inventory of the mountain,” to find out how much coal can be extracted, and how long that extraction process might take.

“”If they’re granted this application to do that, the greater issue is going to come to the forefront, which is the application to mine it, which now becomes the application of greater interest,” said North Peigan. “It’s the operation in which they’re going to extract the coal.”

North Peigan noted the outstanding impact benefit agreements and environmental mitigation plans from the Old Man River Dam, which was built by the federal and provincial governments in the early ’90s, despite opposition from Piikani members.

The impacts of the dam have forever changed the nation’s river valley, which is culturally sacred to its people.

He says if the application to mine Grassy Mountain is approved, a robust impact benefit agreement addressing employment, training, water access, health care, and long-term partnership between Piikani Nation and Northback Holdings is vital.

“I urge our leaders to do their very best to protect their responsibility, whom are their people. I urge our people to do their very best to protect our way of life, and our children, and together, hopefully we can prevail, and preserve the water,” said North Peigan.

“In the event that this argument is lost once again, just like the Old Man Dam, and in the event, which is the worst-case-scenario, the coal mine is granted the privilege to open, then I urge our leadership to ensure that such an elaborate impact benefit agreement beyond measure be instituted and be privileged for all time.”

