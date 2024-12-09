Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Piikani Nation members protest Grassy Mountain coal mining project

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 7:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Piikani Nation members protest Grassy Mountain coal mining project'
Piikani Nation members protest Grassy Mountain coal mining project
Concerned members of Piikani Nation gathered Monday in Brocket, Alta., west of Fort Macleod, to rally against a coal mining project. This comes on the heels of their chief's formal support for Northback Holdings' application for drilling at the Grassy Mountain coal mining site. As Jordan Prentice reports, they are desperate to send a message to chief and council.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of Piikani Nation gathered in Brocket, Alta. in protest of the Grassy Mountain coal mining project, sharing deep concerns about the environmental impact of the site, which is less than 100 kilometres upstream from their home.

Protesters said they’re frustrated with chief and council, after Chief Troy Knowlton announced Piikani Nation’s formal support for Northback Holdings’ application for explorational drilling at the controversial site, which is located in the Crowsnest Pass area.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A statement released by Chief Knowlton on Monday says chief and council understand some Piikani Nation members feel strongly about the issue.

“Piikani Chief and Council support the testing proposed by Northback. We neither support nor oppose the mine itself. We need to see and consider the results of testing before an informed decision can be made. Further, we understand that our members feel strongly about this issue – some for, and some against. That’s why after we receive data from the testing, we will subject this issue to a vote on the Nation. In the meantime, we fully support our citizens’ right to make their voices heard,” Chief Knowlton’s statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices