Piikani Nation members protest Grassy Mountain coal mining project

Members of Piikani Nation gathered in Brocket, Alta. in protest of the Grassy Mountain coal mining project, sharing deep concerns about the environmental impact of the site, which is less than 100 kilometres upstream from their home.

Protesters said they’re frustrated with chief and council, after Chief Troy Knowlton announced Piikani Nation’s formal support for Northback Holdings’ application for explorational drilling at the controversial site, which is located in the Crowsnest Pass area.

A statement released by Chief Knowlton on Monday says chief and council understand some Piikani Nation members feel strongly about the issue.

“Piikani Chief and Council support the testing proposed by Northback. We neither support nor oppose the mine itself. We need to see and consider the results of testing before an informed decision can be made. Further, we understand that our members feel strongly about this issue – some for, and some against. That’s why after we receive data from the testing, we will subject this issue to a vote on the Nation. In the meantime, we fully support our citizens’ right to make their voices heard,” Chief Knowlton’s statement reads.

