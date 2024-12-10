Weekend parade to help bring youth treatment centre to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Pam Turgeon has suffered unimaginable pain in recent years, having lost both her son Ryan and son-in-law Cody to the toxic drug crisis.

“It is a grief you never get over,” Turgeon said.

But the Kelowna woman is using that grief to help make a difference.

For the past five years, she has organized the annual ‘Parade With A Purpose,’ raising money towards a youth treatment and recovery centre.

This year, for the first time, the Christmas parade will be held downtown, raising its profile and fundraising efforts.

“We have raised a couple hundred thousand already to date and if we raise $250,000, which is our goal this year, it will be matched by an anonymous donor,” Turgeon said.

The money will go towards building a youth treatment and recovery facility in Kelowna, a project spearheaded by the Bridge Youth and Family Services organization, which says the centre is badly needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that is evident to many in our community as we see the toll of the drug crisis, the toxic drug crisis, overdoses, people struggling with substance use and people needing to access supports and resources,” said Kelly Paley, director of community engagement for Bridge Youth and Family Services.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Monday, the BC Coroners Service announced the province recorded its lowest monthly number of illicit drug overdose deaths in more than four years.

0:37 B.C.’s toxic drug supply claimed the lives of 155 people in October

It announced 1,925 people died in overdoses so far this year, which is down nine per cent from the first 10 months of 2023.

While that is some positive news, the Bridge said providing treatment at an early age can help bring those numbers down even more.

“I think this is a critical project because everyone deserves access to treatment and recovery,” Paley said.

Story continues below advertisement

The roughly $8-million project is nearing its fundraising goal with city-owned land already identified in the Glenmore area.

Conceptual drawings of what the site will look like have been made and The Bridge says a donor has stepped up to build it.

Once complete, the treatment centre hopes to accommodate up to 40 youth.

“It will be a live-in treatment program for young people, so they will come and live in one of our three cottages that will be built on the site,” Paley said.

“There will access counselling. There will access to medical treatment.”

If all goes according to plan, a groundbreaking is expected sometime this coming spring, with the site being operational in 2026.

Saturday’s parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Sails and will wind its way up Bernard Avenue.

Donations can be made online or at the parade with volunteers walking around with payment machines to help with the final fundraising push.

Turgeon’s loved ones are at the forefront of her mind as she helps bring this project to fruition.

“I believe my boys are watching from above at everything we do,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement