Former Just for Laughs employee testifies about alleged 1987 assault by Gilbert Rozon

A second accuser is on the stand Tuesday at the civil trial involving allegations of sexual assault against former Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

Guylaine Courcelles alleges that Rozon sexually assaulted her in 1987 at his home in the Montreal suburb of Outremont when she was 22 years old and Rozon was in his 30s.

Courcelles testified that she was supposed to meet with Rozon about the possibility of a long-term job at his Just for Laughs entertainment company.

The court heard Rozon suggested drinks at a bar but ended up bringing Courcelles back to his upscale home, where he convinced her to stay over in a guest room after a night of drinks and food.

She testified there was nothing untoward about the evening until Rozon suddenly appeared in the doorway and got into bed with her and allegedly masturbated on her back after she refused his advances.

Courcelles is seeking $1.9 million in damages as part of a nearly $14-million civil lawsuit brought against the Quebec impresario by nine women who sued Rozon, 70, individually.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Tremblay is hearing the lawsuits together in a trial that opened Monday.

The nine women are among 77 witnesses scheduled to take the stand over 43 days of hearings, lasting until the end of March.