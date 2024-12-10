Comox Valley man missing after calling friend to say his car had broken down

A search continues on Tuesday for a missing 76-year-old man on Vancouver Island.
Wayne Jardine contacted a family member on Monday night saying that his vehicle had broken down and that he was walking in the area of Cumberland and Royston roads in Courtenay.
The friend told police that Jardine sounded disoriented and RCMP believed he may require medical attention.
They also believe Jardine’s cellphone battery has died.
Comox Valley Search and Rescue crews began looking for the missing man last night.
“Our team is out, we’ve been using a number of vehicles and driving a number of the roads, mainly to the south side of Courtenay, towards Parksville-Qualicum area and Fanny Bay, Cook Creek, Rosewall Creek area,” Scott Larson with Comox Valley Search and Rescue told Global News.
“The last phone call was at a cell tower down in Rosewall Creek area.”
Crews are also searching for Jardine’s vehicle, which is a 2002 Kia Rio.
Jardine is five-feet-seven-inches tall and has grey facial hair.
