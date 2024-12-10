Menu

Health

Staffing woes lead to ‘difficult to maintain’ services at rural, northern Manitoba ERs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
A sign for a hospital is seen in this 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
A sign for a hospital is seen in this 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
An organization representing physicians across Manitoba says there’s a rash of emergency room closures in rural and norther parts of the province this holiday season.

Doctors Manitoba says staffing shortages have led to a higher number of closures than this time last year — and while 18 hospital ERs will provide 24/7 service, a further 28 health centre emergency rooms are set to be fully closed this month. Twenty-four more are scheduled to have limited hours.

Doctors Manitoba’s president-elect, Neepawa-based Dr. Nichelle Desilets, said in a statement Tuesday that it’s concerning the situation is getting worse, not better.

“As Manitobans travel across the province and gather with family this holiday season, we need them to know that only a quarter of hospitals in rural and northern Manitoba will have their ERs reliably open 24/7 this month,” said Desilets.

“Practicing medicine in rural Manitoba is a rewarding experience. There are hundreds of physicians dedicated to offering high quality care because we are deeply committed to the rural and northern communities we work and live in, but severe staffing shortages are making it difficult to maintain services in many hospitals right now.”

Rural and northern Manitobans are being encouraged to visit Doctors Manitoba’s ruralcare.ca resource to help plan ahead and find schedules for local emergency rooms.

Manitoba halfway to goal of 1,000 new health care workers

 

