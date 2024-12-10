Woman hit by garbage truck, in serious condition: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was sent to hospital in serious condition early Tuesday morning after being hit by a garbage truck in downtown Calgary.

EMS said her injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest in Calgary’s downtown core.

Police believe the woman was crossing the avenue in a pedestrian crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

At the same time, investigators said a garbage truck was turning east from the southbound lane and struck the woman in the crosswalk.

Police told Global News, the driver of the truck, who remained at the scene, told police he didn’t see the woman.

Neither impairment or excessive speed are considered factors in this collision.

Calgary Police say a woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a garbage truck in downtown Calgary early Tuesday morning.

Several streets in the area were shut down during the busy morning rush hour and both drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

