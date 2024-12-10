No public safety concerns after Manitoba train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

CN Rail says no dangerous goods were involved and no one was injured in a train derailment west of Portage la Prairie, Man., Monday morning.

The railway said 11 cars went off the tracks around 2:30 a.m., leading to closures on Highway 16, which has since been reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed there were no public safety concerns after the incident.

In a statement Tuesday, CN said it apologizes for any inconveniences caused by the derailment, and thanked local first responders for their help at the scene.