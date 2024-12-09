Menu

Share

Crime

Calgary parents plead guilty to manslaughter in death of their son

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 6:23 pm
WATCH: (February 2023) Calgary police have made an arrest in the 2021 death of 18-month-old Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua. Ina Sidhu reports. – Feb 16, 2023
The parents of a Calgary toddler, who was found unresponsive at the family home in October 2021, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of their son.

Thirty-year-old Michael Sinclair and 33-year-old Sonya Pasqua were arrested 16 months after police and EMS were called to the family home in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress.

The couple’s son, Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said the decision to lay a charge of manslaughter against each of his parents followed a lengthy and complex investigation.

Global News learned the boy was living with extended family in Taber, Alta., shortly after his birth, but was returned to Calgary to live with his parents just a few months before his death.

