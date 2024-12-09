Okanagan Salvation Army says ongoing Canada Post strike affecting donations

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army says the now four-week-old strike by Canada Post is hurting the organization and its donations.

Capt. Jennifer Henson, with the Westside Salvation Army, told Global News that while people are still making an effort to drop off cheques at their location, they are seeing fewer and fewer as the strike continues.

“There are a number of people I think have been waiting to see if maybe the strike would end and they could put it in the mail and it doesn’t appear to be coming to a conclusion anytime soon,” she said. “So our numbers are definitely down.”

Henson said the mail-in donations contribute about $300,000 of their winter campaign, which is nearly one-third of all their fundraising that helps them continue their programs and provide for those in the community the following year.

Lt.-Col. John Murray, territorial secretary for communications for The Salvation Army, said the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 is critical for for the organization.

“During this time, we depend on direct mail campaigns to engage donors and acquire new support. With 2.5 million pieces of direct mail currently stopped due to the strike, our holiday fundraising has already fallen by 50 per cent.”

For those who want to donate, they are encouraged to give online at SalvationArmy.ca, donate at the toll-free line at or donate in person at any Christmas kettle locations.

“Given that, last year, more than three million visits were made to The Salvation Army for assistance such as food security, shelter and emergency disaster relief, the disruption in mail services is a big worry,” Murray said in a release.

“People are forced into impossible choices, having to decide between paying for food or rent, Christmas dinner or medication. The need for Salvation Army services continues to grow, particularly during the holiday season when so many individuals and families depend on us for support.”