Commemorative bricks in Calgary’s Olympic Plaza to be saved

The City of Calgary has flip-flopped on a controversial decision that was part of demolition plans for Olympic Plaza.

The city has announced it will be offering people who purchase commemorative bricks used in the construction of the plaza ahead of the 1988 Olympics to recover the bricks.

For months, the city and its partners, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation and Arts Commons, have said recovery of the estimated 33,000 bricks “is not feasible and is unlikely to be successful without causing significant damage to the removed bricks and those around them.”

However, in the face of mounting pressure from those who purchased the bricks and their families, on Monday the city announced that original brick purchasers or those connected to an original purchaser can register their interest in retrieving their brick at Calgary.ca/OlympicPlaza beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Olympic Plaza, in downtown Calgary, was built to host medal presentation ceremonies for the 1988 for the Olympic Winter Games.

Representatives of the city, CMLC and Arts Commons are releasing more details of their plans this morning.

