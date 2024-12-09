Menu

Economy

Commemorative bricks in Calgary’s Olympic Plaza to be saved

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
WATCH:
Click to play video: 'Calgarians make final push to save Olympic Plaza bricks'
Calgarians make final push to save Olympic Plaza bricks
WATCH: Calgary’s Olympic Plaza will close for construction at the end of December and, with the end of an era approaching, some Calgarians are once again calling on the city to reconsider its plans for the bricks. Meghan Cobb has more – Nov 22, 2024
The City of Calgary has flip-flopped on a controversial decision that was part of demolition plans for Olympic Plaza.

The city has announced it will be offering people who purchase commemorative bricks used in the construction of the plaza ahead of the 1988 Olympics to recover the bricks.

For months, the city and its partners, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation and Arts Commons, have said recovery of the estimated 33,000 bricks “is not feasible and is unlikely to be successful without causing significant damage to the removed bricks and those around them.”

However, in the face of mounting pressure from those who purchased the bricks and their families, on Monday the city announced that original brick purchasers or those connected to an original purchaser can register their interest in retrieving their brick at Calgary.ca/OlympicPlaza beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Olympic Plaza, in downtown Calgary, was built to host medal presentation ceremonies for the 1988 for the Olympic Winter Games. View image in full screen
Olympic Plaza, in downtown Calgary, was built to host medal presentation ceremonies for the 1988 for the Olympic Winter Games.

Representatives of the city, CMLC and Arts Commons are releasing more details of their plans this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'People remove engraved bricks from Calgary’s Olympic Plaza ahead of demolition'
People remove engraved bricks from Calgary’s Olympic Plaza ahead of demolition
