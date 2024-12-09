Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau in Halifax to meet with re-elected N.S. premier, fireside chat also

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau orders emergency meeting with premiers to discuss Trump’s tariff threat'
Trudeau orders emergency meeting with premiers to discuss Trump’s tariff threat
RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered an emergency meeting with Canada’s premiers on Wednesday to discuss president-elect Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods from both Canada and Mexico – Nov 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Halifax Monday to meet with newly re-elected Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston, who has a long list of grievances against Ottawa.

Houston had defended his decision to call a snap election in the province because he said he needed a strengthened mandate to battle for more funding and concessions from the federal government.

That decision went against his own party’s promise to adhere to fixed-term elections.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“My word is important to me, it’s really important to me, but the thing that’s more important to me is Nova Scotians,” he said on the first day of the campaign, repeating his message that he needed a strong mandate now — not next July — to stand up to Ottawa on issues like the resettlement of asylum seekers and the imposition of the federal carbon price.

Story continues below advertisement

Houston’s Progressive Conservatives won a landslide victory in the Nov. 26 election — securing a majority government and his second term as premier.

Trending Now

During his jubilant acceptance speech, Houston reiterated he would “stand up” and defend Nova Scotia interest in Ottawa.

“When they try to rip Nova Scotians off with funding on the isthmus or a carbon tax, that doesn’t make sense. I will never let Ottawa take advantage of us without hearing from us,” he said to the crowd.

The prime minister is also scheduled to take part in a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in the afternoon. The appearance will allow participants to ask questions.

— with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices