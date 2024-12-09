Trudeau in Halifax to meet with re-elected N.S. premier, fireside chat also

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Halifax Monday to meet with newly re-elected Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston, who has a long list of grievances against Ottawa.

Houston had defended his decision to call a snap election in the province because he said he needed a strengthened mandate to battle for more funding and concessions from the federal government.

That decision went against his own party’s promise to adhere to fixed-term elections.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“My word is important to me, it’s really important to me, but the thing that’s more important to me is Nova Scotians,” he said on the first day of the campaign, repeating his message that he needed a strong mandate now — not next July — to stand up to Ottawa on issues like the resettlement of asylum seekers and the imposition of the federal carbon price.

Story continues below advertisement

Houston’s Progressive Conservatives won a landslide victory in the Nov. 26 election — securing a majority government and his second term as premier.

During his jubilant acceptance speech, Houston reiterated he would “stand up” and defend Nova Scotia interest in Ottawa.

“When they try to rip Nova Scotians off with funding on the isthmus or a carbon tax, that doesn’t make sense. I will never let Ottawa take advantage of us without hearing from us,” he said to the crowd.

The prime minister is also scheduled to take part in a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in the afternoon. The appearance will allow participants to ask questions.

— with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan