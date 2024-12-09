Man dies doing maintenance work on vehicle in Calgary, investigation launched

An investigation is underway after a man died on the job in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.
Police confirmed emergency crews were called to a business address at Aero Drive Northeast at about 6:40 p.m.
They said the worker died while doing maintenance work on a vehicle and that Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.
Police said the man died at the scene.
