Man dies doing maintenance work on vehicle in Calgary, investigation launched

An investigation is underway after a man died on the job in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.

Police confirmed emergency crews were called to a business address at Aero Drive Northeast at about 6:40 p.m.

They said the worker died while doing maintenance work on a vehicle and that Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

Police said the man died at the scene.