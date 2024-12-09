Menu

Canada

Man dies doing maintenance work on vehicle in Calgary, investigation launched

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 8:57 am
1 min read
An investigation is underway after a man died on the job in northeast Calgary on Sunday night. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway after a man died on the job in northeast Calgary on Sunday night. Global News
An investigation is underway after a man died on the job in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.

Police confirmed emergency crews were called to a business address at Aero Drive Northeast at about 6:40 p.m.

They said the worker died while doing maintenance work on a vehicle and that Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Steps for Life event brings awareness to workplace fatalities'
Steps for Life event brings awareness to workplace fatalities
