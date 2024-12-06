Menu

Crime

Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Toronto music studio

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
Nearly 100 fired during shootout outside Toronto recording studio
Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people accused in a shootout near a Toronto recording studio last month.

Court documents show the charges were stayed Friday at the request of the prosecution.

Police said last month that eight people were facing more than 30 firearms-related charges between them after two groups exchanged gunfire near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street the night of Nov. 11.

They said three people got out of a stolen car and opened fire on a group outside a recording studio where dozens of people were attending a birthday party. Police said some in the group fired back at the three.

No injuries were reported but police said several bullets struck an unmarked cruiser occupied by two officers who were in the area for an unrelated investigation.

Toronto police said Friday that their investigation continues and additional arrests are “anticipated” as investigators piece together what happened that night.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

