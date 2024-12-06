Menu

Canada

Manitoba premier says conservation officers to help patrol Canada-U.S. border

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2024 2:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Illegal border crossing concerns'
Illegal border crossing concerns
RELATED: With the weather getting worse in the coming months, Emerson's reeve is worried with the number of illegal border crossings that could take place, especially with numbers as high as they are recently. – Oct 15, 2024
The Manitoba government is planning to have conservation officers help patrol efforts along the Canada-United States border.

Premier Wab Kinew says the officers would serve as extra eyes and ears for police and other security agencies and could help in humanitarian efforts to rescue people.

He pointed to the case of a family from India who froze to death in Manitoba in 2022 while trying to walk across the border in a blizzard.

Kinew says strengthening border security would address concerns expressed by the U.S. and help protect Manitoba’s economy.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods unless border security is improved.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has hinted at setting up an Alberta border patrol that would operate like a specialized fugitive apprehension team of sheriffs.

Click to play video: 'Illegal border crossings remain an issue'
Illegal border crossings remain an issue
© 2024 The Canadian Press

