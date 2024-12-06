Menu

Canada

Ruffling feathers: Quebec seniors home scraps Christmas turkey dinner

By Aaron D'Andrea & Dan Spector Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 10:43 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'No more turkey meal for some seniors over the holidays causes controversy'
No more turkey meal for some seniors over the holidays causes controversy
WATCH: No more turkey meal for some seniors over the holidays causes controversy
Alana Edwards has always been big on Christmas traditions.

So, when she found out the Montreal retirement residence her mother calls home would not be serving a turkey dinner this year, Alana couldn’t believe it.

“It makes me very sad,” she recently told Global News.

“That’s always been a big tradition in our family: the big Christmas dinners, the turkey, the stuffing, the cranberries, the mashed potatoes, like everything.”

Edwards said she learned of the change at Centre d’Hebergement Lachine on Nov. 19, after she got invited to the dinner.

In an email sent that day, Edwards said she told there it wasn’t just the turkey that got shelved – but the entire dinner. Rather, she said the email stated a Christmas activity with sweet treats and snacks would be held.

“I did approach one of the staff members and asked them what the reasoning was behind it, and all she said was cuts,” she said.

Click to play video: 'West Island residents voice concerns over health care access'
West Island residents voice concerns over health care access

Mathieu Jetté, the Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centre food services assistant director, confirmed there would be no turkey served in any of the seniors homes it runs this holiday season.

However, Jetté would not say whether the choice is directly related to budget cuts.

“We’ll offer small bites, small desserts. Everything is adapted to for our residents,” he told Global News.

“That’s the reality of the health-care network right now. It is something that’s challenging, but it’s not what’s driving us.”

Jetté added he doesn’t anticipate anything will change before the holidays, but added authorities will adapt based on the feedback they get.

Paul Brunet, a patient’s rights advocate, is rattled.

“This is so cheap,” he said.

“I don’t have words for that. It’s like if they didn’t really care.”

The Quebec health ministry told Global News local organizations decide what their menus will look like.

With that in mind, the health authority operating care homes in north Montreal said it will still be offering turkey, meatballs, tourtiere and roast beef this holiday season.

That has Edwards disappointed.

“It’s part of who they are at Christmas time,” she said.

“They’ve already lost so much. They don’t need one more thing to be gone.”

