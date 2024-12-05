Team Matt Dunstone splits from third B.J. Neufeld

Send this page to someone via email

Another one of Manitoba’s top curling rinks is getting a shakeup.

Just weeks after Team Reid Carruthers made a lineup change, Manitoba’s other top-ranked men’s team did the same.

Team Matt Dunstone announced they’re parting ways with veteran third B.J. Neufeld after playing in parts of three seasons together.

The 38-year-old Neufeld helped the foursome to a runner-up finish at the 2023 Brier, while winning the Viterra Championship for the provincial men’s title that same year, but they missed the playoffs at the latest Grand Slam of Curling event.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Although I’m sad and disappointed I’m no longer apart of Team Dunstone, I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to battle alongside some of the best humans in the game,” Neufeld said in a statement. “Excited to see where my curling journey will take me next.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before joining Team Dunstone, Neufeld also had a ton of success with rinks skipped by Mike McEwen and Kevin Koe.

Team Dunstone is the fourth-ranked team in the country and eighth-ranked in the world. The team now consists of skip Matt Dunstone, second Colton Lott, and lead Ryan Harnden.

In making the statement on social media, the team indicated they’ll make an announcement shortly on his replacement.