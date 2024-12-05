Menu

Crime

Rural crime has increased in Manitoba, Mounties say

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 8:32 pm
2 min read
Rural crime has increased in Manitoba, Mounties say
Crime is seeping into communities in every corner of the province. Rural Manitoba, in particular, is seeing high levels of violence this year. Teagan Rasche reports.
A Portage la Prairie neighbourhood was quiet Thursday, but just days earlier, a home on Oak Bay was the scene of a targeted double homicide.,

The victims were a couple in their 30s and 40s.

“I think any time you hear something like that happening it sends a shockwave through the community,” Portage la Prairie mayor, Sharilyn Knox, said.

Knox says it’s disheartening to know these things are happening but says her city is facing similar issues as the rest of Manitoba.

“We know one of the issues with crime is drug-related and I mean there’s are drug issues in our province, across the country and we’ve seen real changes over the years as to what that means,” Knox said.

This year, in the jurisdiction of Manitoba RCMP, Mounties are investigating 55 homicides — nearly double the amount of last year, which was 33.

Some of the cases from this year include mass killings in Carman and McCreary and two recent cases of human remains being found on rural properties.

Criminologist Frank Cormier says it can be challenging to know why some years see an increase in violent crime.

“Until we have a few years of data, it’s very difficult to figure out whether there’s a larger trend going on and if there’s something we can do about it or whether it’s an anomaly,” Cormier said.

But it’s not just homicides that smaller Manitoba communities, like Portage la Prairie, are seeing. Local grocery store owner Lori Miller says they deal with shoplifters, a problem that’s gotten worse in recent years.

“With the cost of groceries increasing people are struggling, and especially this time of year when your pocketbooks are tight, we notice an increase because people are getting a little more desperate,” Miller said.

To help with crime, Portage la Prairie implemented a community safety officer program last year. Miller, along with the mayor, says it’s been a great resource.

“We have four officers now working and a supervisor in that position and we are really quickly seeing the positive effects of that and we know it’s going to continue,” Knox said.

But when it comes to long-term solutions, Knox is looking to Ottawa.

“Until we get the federal government on board with bail reform, we are going to be swimming upstream.”

