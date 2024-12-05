B.C. cabinet minister Grace Lore diagnosed with cancer

B.C.’s minister of children and family development has been diagnosed with cancer she revealed on Thursday.

Grace Lore, who was first elected as the MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill in 2020, currently represents that riding and previously served as the minister of state for child care and parliamentary secretary for gender equity.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Lore said that late last month she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“This diagnosis was very sudden, and I am working with medical professionals to address this head on, right away,” she said.

“To that end, I am temporarily stepping away from my role as minister of children and family development to look after my health. This file is so important and requires the full attention of someone to make the changes we need because kids need us to get it right. By stepping back, I will be able to focus solely on my treatment and recovery, so I can get back to doing this work as soon as possible.”

Lore said she intends to participate in important votes in the house and is committed to beating this cancer and getting back to work soon.

Premier David Eby said in a statement that he is saddened by the news of Lore’s cancer diagnosis.

“She has been fully dedicated to the role of children and family development, and we look forward to her being able to return to the role after focusing on her recovery,” he said. “Jodie Wickens will step into the role on a temporary basis.

“Grace has persevered through immense personal family challenges in recent years, including the illness of her young son. She is an inspiration to me and to people right across the province. I know that her family — Rob, Eve and Asher — will be wrapping her with love during this time.

“Our entire BC NDP caucus and larger movement is sending her strength and love during this time, as I know many British Columbians will be when they hear this news.”

Lore lives in Victoria with her partner and two young children.

In 2021, Lore revealed she was taking a step back from politics after her then four-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumor.