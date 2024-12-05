Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta information and privacy commissioner wasn’t expecting bill changes after letter to minister

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta revamping FOIP Act'
Alberta revamping FOIP Act
RELATED VIDEO (From Nov. 6, 2024): Alberta is revamping the current law around how private information is protected. The new legislation surrounding the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act also touches on political staffers and what the public can know about their communications. Erik Bay has more – Nov 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s access to information watchdog says she wasn’t expecting the UCP government to heed her warnings about a bill she’s concerned will “significantly degrade” government transparency.

The bill, which passed third and final reading on Wednesday and set to become law, creates new exemptions for what government documents the public has a right to access.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Changes include a blanket exemption for any document created by or for the premier, government ministers or the provincial treasury board, including correspondence like emails.

Further changes include documents containing background and factual information used in behind-the-scenes government deliberations in the development of policy and legislation.

Trending Now

Information and privacy commissioner Diane McLeod says she had shared her concerns before the bill was tabled last month, and that her letter to Service Alberta Minister last month wouldn’t have been a surprise.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill is one of about a dozen pieces of new legislation awaiting royal assent after the fall legislature sitting wrapped up on Wednesday.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices