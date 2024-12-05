Alberta information and privacy commissioner wasn’t expecting bill changes after letter to minister

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s access to information watchdog says she wasn’t expecting the UCP government to heed her warnings about a bill she’s concerned will “significantly degrade” government transparency.

The bill, which passed third and final reading on Wednesday and set to become law, creates new exemptions for what government documents the public has a right to access.

Changes include a blanket exemption for any document created by or for the premier, government ministers or the provincial treasury board, including correspondence like emails.

Further changes include documents containing background and factual information used in behind-the-scenes government deliberations in the development of policy and legislation.

Information and privacy commissioner Diane McLeod says she had shared her concerns before the bill was tabled last month, and that her letter to Service Alberta Minister last month wouldn’t have been a surprise.

The bill is one of about a dozen pieces of new legislation awaiting royal assent after the fall legislature sitting wrapped up on Wednesday.