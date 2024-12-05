Menu

Education

Loyalist College reverses controversial holiday residence fee after student backlash

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Loyalist College reverses a $20/day holiday residence fee after backlash from students, including criticism from Sam Priems, who called the policy unfair and impractical. View image in full screen
Loyalist College reverses a $20/day holiday residence fee after backlash from students, including criticism from Sam Priems, who called the policy unfair and impractical. Global Kingston
Loyalist College has withdrawn a plan to charge students a $20-per-day fee to keep belongings in their dorm rooms over the holiday break after facing student criticism. The fee, scheduled to apply from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, would have totalled $460 over three weeks.

Sam Priems, a third-year Loyalist student, said he felt “frustrated, disheartened, and upset” upon learning of the fee.

“It’s an educational institution, so you should be focusing on what’s best for the students instead of what’s most profitable,” Priems said.

The fee raised particular concerns for international students, who might have limited options for avoiding the charges.

“You’re an international student, like what are your options? You can’t move your stuff out to avoid the fee,” Priems said.

In response, Priems sent an email to the college requesting that the fee be retracted.

“It was a really good exercise to kind of, I guess, stand up for myself more or else, but I guess not just me but other people,” Priems said.

Loyalist College responded quickly after the issue gained attention. By Thursday morning, the college released a statement confirming that the fee would no longer be implemented.

“Our residence contracts were recently updated, and this particular practice is currently under review… [We] can confirm that students will not be charged the $20-per-day fee to leave their belongings in their residence rooms over the break,” the statement read.

Priems expressed satisfaction with the decision but emphasized that such fees should not have been proposed initially.

“They’ve taken a look at it and they’ve scrapped it, because ultimately, that’s what’s best for the students,” Priems said.

